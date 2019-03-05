GREENSBORO, N.C. — After years of going back and forth, representatives from Trader Joe's have confirmed that the grocery chain is on its way to Greensboro.



We spoke with someone from the corporate office who warned us that this is not a done deal yet. However, there is a "desire in Greensboro for a store" and a plan in the works to bring it to the city.



The representative would not confirm the location of the store and also would not give a timeline. But they said that Trader Joe's sends out announcements 1-3 months before a store opens.

This is a developing story, we'll have more updates as they come in.



