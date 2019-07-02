SANFORD, N.C. — A rehab home for women was searched by Lee County investigators after a woman claimed those inside the home were being mistreated, court documents show.

On Dec. 8, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a missing person from 257 Lakeview Drive in Sanford. Approximately two hours later, the missing woman showed up at the sheriff’s office and told investigators she was a client at the Alive Again Ministries located at the Lakeview Drive address.

The next day, investigators took the woman back to the home to gather belongings. They were approached by three other females who said they wanted to leave because they were concerned for their safety.

The women told investigators they were mistreated by staff of the facility and were aware of sexual conduct between another client and the ministry's president’s son, Brian Cummings.

Cummings has since been charged with sexual activity by a custodian.

They also stated they were aware of past clients’ EBT — commonly referred to as food stamps — cards being used by employees of the ministry who were not authorized to use the cards.

One woman said she was directed to use the card of Stephanie Marsh, a former client at Alive Again Ministries who was run over and killed on NC-87 in October. Police reports show Marsh appeared to have lied down in the road prior to being run over by two drivers.

Investigators confirmed the use of Marsh’s card on a date after her death.