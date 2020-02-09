Group protests in front of Greensboro Police Department

The group gathered outside the Greensboro Police Department while chanting and holding Black Lives Matter signs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters gathered in downtown Greensboro.

The group is protesting for justice and police reform. The group gathered outside the Greensboro Police Department while chanting and holding Black Lives Matter signs.

The group originally gathered in front of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum before also walking up and down Elm Street in Greensboro.

Protesters also occupied an intersection for the same amount of time a knee was held on George Floyd's neck during the demonstration.