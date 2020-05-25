Growing a small business during the pandemic

A successful Triad small business owner shares the secrets to expanding a company, even now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When Kim Harris started her company she didn't know how much it would grow in such a short time. Career Center of The Carolinas helps people find jobs. A service which is as essential as it gets during a pandemic. Unemployment rates are skyrocketing and finding a job is even harder than normal. Obviously, her company is working very hard these days but it was just as hard to grow a company from the ground up.

"Business is business whether the is a pandemic or not. Sometimes we realize during a hardship like this that its really the basics that feed a company." said Harris.

She said that it all comes down to customer service and embracing the technology in this time we live in now.

"Since I wasn't a tech expert, I hired people that were so we can take my knowledge of getting employment and get that know how where it needs to be through technology." said Harris.

Her company is holding a free virtual job fair Thursday May 28 and all interviewees will go through the process from the comfort of their homes.