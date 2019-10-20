GREENSBORO, N.C. — Teairra Coleman recently moved to Greesnboro, and one thing she has noticed in her time being here, there is quite a few homeless people who aren't getting the help they need.

So teairra decided to step up. She came up with the idea to create care packages for those transit riders that are homeless. These care packages are to include simple everyday hygiene products that those less fortunate may have an issue obtaining.

Coleman also took to Facebook to rally support in a "Greensboro Mom's" Facebook page.

If you'd like to donate to Teirra's cause, you can message her on Facebook page 'Airra Cole'.