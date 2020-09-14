GTCC campuses closed due to cyber-incident

The school system posted the update to its Facebook page. All in-person classes are canceled Monday but online classes will continue as scheduled.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Technical Community College closed all its campuses Monday, September 14, 2020, due to a cyber-incident, according to school officials.

The school system posted the news on its Facebook account and said the cyber-incident was discovered on Sunday.

All campuses were closed and in-person classes were canceled as a result, but online classes will continue as scheduled on Monday.

The school system said the North Carolina Community College System Cyber Incident Response Team and other supporting agencies will help assess the GTCC system on Monday and determine what was impacted by the incident.

The school says the focus is to get critical services back online but it's not clear what services are currently offline, due to the incident.

A decision about classes later this week will be announced by 6 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates.