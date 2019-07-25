JAMESTOWN, N.C. — In an effort to aid a shortage in local drivers, Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) in Jamestown is launching a truck driving school.

The program will help provide training on how to operate a tractor-trailer.

Upon completing the course, students will earn a certificate and a Class A Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

“This new program will develop a pipeline of skilled drivers to support the Triad’s growing transportation and logistics cluster,” said GTCC Senior Vice President of Instruction Dr. Beth Pitonzo. “Our industry partners have indicated a critical need for qualified drivers and we appreciate their support and enthusiasm in driving this program forward.”

With much support from industry partners such as the Greensboro-based Volvo Group, the program has been able to move forward.

The truck manufacturer gave a steep discount to GTCC towards the purchase of three trucks. The Trucks consisted of a 2018 Volvo VNL 780 model, and a pre-owned Mack Pinnacle model and Volvo VNL 670 model.

The pre-owned trucks were refurbished by TranSource which is a Mack Trucks dealer that is headquartered in Greensboro who will also be providing the maintenance to the trucks.

In addition, TransSource also helped GTCC get two trailers for the new program.

“There is a shortage of drivers. We have an aging driver population on the threshold of retirement and there is no one to fill the void,” says Jim Bland, treasurer of TranSource. “This truck driving school is another step in how we can grow, expand and fill the driver shortage in the trucking industry.”

According to a press release from the school, every truck received a 51-point inspection and was brought up to U.S. Department of Transportation safety requirements and emissions standards prior to being delivered to the campus.

The trucks arrived in June at the college’s new state-of-the-art Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

