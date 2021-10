Across more than 180 building in the city, exhibitors and industry associates are showcasing the latest design trends.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thousands of visitors from more than 100 countries are in High Point Saturday for the first day of High Point Market's Fall Market.

The market, which occurs twice yearly and is not open to the general public, will be open October 16-20, 2021.

