More than 300 jobs could be coming to Greensboro

Commissioners will consider the incentives at an upcoming meeting on June 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More jobs could be coming to Guilford County.

Right now, a company called Pro-Kidney operates out of Winston-Salem working to treat chronic kidney disease. But, company leaders are looking at possibly growing near PTI airport in Greensboro.

Pro-kidney is asking guilford county commissioners for $15 million in incentives to make it happen.

City officials said if this were to happen, it would include creating 330 new jobs for the biotech company working to treat chronic kidney disease.

Commissioners will consider the incentives at an upcoming meeting on June 1.

We will update this story as we learn more about what comes out of the meeting.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.