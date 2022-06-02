x
Local News

Guilford Co. Commissioners declare gun violence a public health crisis

Commissioner Carly Cooke proposed the resolution after seeing a lockdown drill at her son’s school.
Credit: WFMY News 2
Guilford County Commissioners

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County leaders are taking a stance on gun violence. 

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday night, declaring "gun violence a public health crisis.”

Commissioner Carly Cooke proposed the resolution after seeing a lockdown drill at her son’s school. “It made me deeply sad that some students were scared, and some were numb to it,” Cooke said.

The resolution reveals the Commission will prioritize relationships and partnerships with organizations and the community to respond to gun violence. The county administration will update commissioners on progress twice a year.

