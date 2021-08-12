Guilford Co. Commissioners to hold public hearing on incentives to lure airplane manufacturer to PTI Airport

County leaders plan to hold a public hearing next week to consider adding an additional $2 million in incentives for "Project Thunderbird."

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners could sweeten a deal to lure a company to the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

County leaders plan to hold a public hearing next week to consider adding an additional $2 million in incentives. It would be added to the $100 million already approved by state lawmakers, earlier this week to entice an airplane manufacturer to the airport.

There are unconfirmed reports about the possible new airline manufacturer. WFMY News 2 reached out to numerous local and state officials. Greensboro and Guilford County leaders remain tight-lipped.

"The company is still in negotiations and it would be premature to say anything," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said earlier this week.

It's code-named "Project Thunderbird" and according to the bill providing the grant, the company would employ about 1,750 people. The average pay would be about $60,000 a year.