Guilford Co. property taxes rates could be lowered if school bond referendum, sales tax pass

Guilford County Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday night that could lower property taxes rates.
However, the rates will only be lowered if voters approve the school bond referendum and the quarter-cent sales tax increase on the May 17 ballot.
The quarter-cent sales tax increase would be used to fund the $1.7 billion school bond. They said the sales tax increase would generate around $20 million a year. The bond money would be used to upgrade and repair schools in the county. Leaders spent the last several months touring schools with leaks, damaged floors, crumbling ceilings and more.
County Commissioners voted 6-3 in favor of the resolution. It's not clear yet exactly how much the property tax would go down if both referendums pass in May.