Guilford Co. property taxes rates could be lowered if school bond referendum, sales tax pass

Editor's Note: Video features tour of Grimsley High School in March.

Guilford County Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday night that could lower property taxes rates.

However, the rates will only be lowered if voters approve the school bond referendum and the quarter-cent sales tax increase on the May 17 ballot.

The quarter-cent sales tax increase would be used to fund the $1.7 billion school bond. They said the sales tax increase would generate around $20 million a year. The bond money would be used to upgrade and repair schools in the county. Leaders spent the last several months touring schools with leaks, damaged floors, crumbling ceilings and more.