Summerfield residents share mixed feelings on possible rezoning in area

Businesses could be coming to the intersection of NC Highway 150 and Spencer-Dixon Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Rezoning is a hot topic in the Summerfield area.

Businesses could be coming to the intersection of NC Highway 150 and Spencer-Dixon Road.

People who live nearby have mixed reactions to this latest rezoning effort.

According to Guilford County, the 30-acre piece of land is currently zoned to be used for agriculture and single-family homes.

There is a request to rezone the property to let commercial businesses pop up.

If it were rezoned, the land could be used for retail, medical or professional offices, restaurants, and more.

An attorney representing the retail developer said the property is under contract to purchase.

If rezoned, the attorney said they would like to develop the property with an appropriately scaled, grocery store anchored development with supporting ancillary users such as, but not limited to, restaurants, a gym, and personal service offices. The site would also contain ample space for septic and well infrastructure, buffer yards, and street planting yards.

Some residents are not on board, starting a petition to stop the development.

Nicole Martin lives across the street from this empty land, which sits right next to Northern Guilford High School.

"I'm not adverse to change. Change is good and growth in the area has been good, but the members of the community have moved out here for a reason. We are not way out there and it's five or six miles into town," Martin said. "My main concern though is just the safety of the children at the school to have hours of operation 24 hours a day, to walk right on the high school and the middle school which would be adjacent, as well as safety and traffic concerns for turn in and turn out on this road, as well as 150, which is currently two lanes. It's just too much, too fast to accommodate the community."

Meanwhile, some people welcome the change.

"I think it's a good thing. I have to go 15-20 minutes to go food shopping, and I think in the long run it's a good thing," nearby resident George Karaginannakis said.