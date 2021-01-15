Guilford Co. receives 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for those 65 and older, register open now

Dr. Iulia Vann, Director of the Guilford County Division of Public Health said, “It has been incredibly encouraging to see so many Guilford County residents at the vaccine clinics these past few weeks. It is my goal to ensure that everyone in Guilford County seeking to be vaccinated can do so safely and efficiently. Public Health staff are scheduling and administering the vaccine based on the allotted dosages that we have received, and we are asking for everyone’s continued patience as we work to distribute them as quickly as possible.”