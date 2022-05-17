x
Taxpayers vote against Guilford County sales tax

Commissioner Skip Alston said the sales tax would have decreased property tax.
Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi - stock.adob

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Taxpayers voted against the Guilford County sales and use tax as of late Tuesday night.  

A new one-quarter percent sales and use tax was approved it would have generated about $20 - $22 million each year. The Board of Commissioners voted to dedicate revenue from the new sales and use tax if the tax was approved by voters to help repay the $1.7 billion bond. It would also reduce the general county tax rate by the number of cents equivalent to the new revenue raised, estimated to be about three cents, according to Guilford County.

