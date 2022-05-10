Breakdown of Guilford Co. Schools' budget as it heads to county leaders for vote

The budget calls for $18.75 million to increase salary supplements for teachers, principals and assistant principals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from April 27, discusses possible teacher pay increases in Guilford County.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners will soon discuss and vote on the Guilford County Schools’ budget.

School leaders discussed the 2022-23 budget Tuesday night. It calls for $18.75 million to increase salary supplements for teachers, principals and assistant principals. School leaders said the budget breakdown includes the following:

$10 million to increase the local teacher supplement.

$5.5 million to adjust salaries based on the initial results of a classified staff salary study.

$3.25 million to improve local principal and assistant principal salary supplements.

School leaders said it will help them to become more competitive when it comes to paying staff. Currently, North Carolina’s teacher salaries rank near the bottom for teacher pay, according to a recent report from the National Education Association.

The budget also includes the following:

$8.5 million increase in funding is needed to sustain current service levels by matching state-mandated pay and benefit-cost increases for locally paid teachers, principals and support staff.

$3.36 million in new local funding will be needed to pay for anticipated increases in charter school enrollment.

District leadership has identified savings of $1.56 million, resulting in a recommended net increase of $25.7 million in local funding from the Board of County Commissioners.

The budget recommendation includes $10 million in capital outlay funds for deferred maintenance projects including HVAC upgrades, roof repairs, outdoor lighting, and safety and security improvements.

If funded by county commissioners, Guilford County Schools’ operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year would be $1.007 billion, excluding capital outlay.

Local funding would account for 25.3% of GCS’ proposed operating budget, while state and federal funding would contribute 46.2% and 28.5%, respectively.