Guilford Co. Schools names acting superintendent who will serve as interim

The school board made the announcement at their Tuesday night meeting.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education has named an acting superintendent who will serve as the interim.

School leaders made a decision Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Whitney Oakley who’s the current Deputy Superintendent to the position. She’ll become the acting superintendent from July 11 through August 31. She’ll then become the interim superintendent on September 1. School leaders also voted to extend her contract through June 30, 2024.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras announced in January she would step down to take a new job. Contreras will be CEO of The Innovation Project – a nonprofit group of state school district superintendents and their teams. She was appointed superintendent of Guilford County Schools in 2016.

Contreras' last day with the district will be on August 31.

