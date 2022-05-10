Guilford Co. Schools names who will replace Dr. Sharon Contreras as interim superintendent

The school board made the announcement at their Tuesday night meeting.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools' Board of Education has named an acting superintendent who will serve as the interim.

School leaders made a decision Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Whitney Oakley who’s the current Deputy Superintendent to the position.

“She is the right person at the right time,” Deena Hayes, board chairperson said. “She knows the district, has shown leadership in bringing diverse groups of people together and is passionate about helping all students thrive.”

Oakley will become the acting superintendent from July 11 through August 31. She’ll then become the interim superintendent on September 1. School leaders also voted to extend her contract through June 30, 2024.

“As an educator, parent, and long-time resident of Guilford County, it is an honor to serve our schools and our community in this capacity,” Oakley said.

Oakley started her career as a teacher at Frazier Elementary in Guilford County before serving as assistant principal and principal in the Alamance-Burlington School System. She returned to the school system in 2012. She has held other leadership positions including chief academic officer and assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and professional development. She was appointed deputy superintendent in September 2021.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras announced in January she would step down to take a new job. Contreras will be CEO of The Innovation Project – a nonprofit group of state school district superintendents and their teams. She was appointed superintendent of Guilford County Schools in 2016.

Contreras' last day with the district will be on August 31.

