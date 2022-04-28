Guilford Co. Sheriff Rogers tests positive for COVID-19

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford Co. Sheriff Danny Rogers has tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office said he’s experiencing symptoms including headache, cough, congestion, body soreness, and dizziness. Rogers said he was vaccinated and received a booster shot. He’s in quarantine and following the CDC guidelines to avoid exposing others to COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office said those who’ve had any close contact with Sheriff Rogers to monitor themselves for COVID-related symptoms and seek medical care if necessary.