Guilford Co. Sheriff Rogers tests positive for COVID-19

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford Co. Sheriff Danny Rogers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said he’s experiencing symptoms including headache, cough, congestion, body soreness, and dizziness. Rogers said he was vaccinated and received a booster shot. He’s in quarantine and following the CDC guidelines to avoid exposing others to COVID-19.