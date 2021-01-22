Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office to release video of woman who died in jail custody in 2018

Investigators said Tasharra Thomas, died on May 2, 2018, at the Guilford County Detention Center. They said the Thomas’ family petitioned for release of the video.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said it will release video of an inmate who died in 2018 at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.

Investigators said Tasharra Thomas, died on May 2, 2018, at the Guilford County Detention Center. They said the Thomas’ family petitioned for the public release of the video.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the video will be released on their website either Friday, Jan. 22 or by Monday, Jan. 25.

The Sheriff’s Office said viewer discretion is advised when watching the video after it becomes available on their site.

They said the video shows Thomas as she was booked into jail and through the early morning hours of May 3, 2018, when her body was removed from the jail by ambulance attendants.

An autopsy revealed Thomas’ died of natural causes due to an infection of her heart tissue—specifically “sepsis due to infective endocarditis.” The Medical Examiner said the infection was caused by events that occurred before her arrest and not by any conditions or lack of medical attention in the jail.