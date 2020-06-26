Guilford College said Jane Fernandes will transition into a faculty role at the school and will step down as president, July 1, 2021.

The college said Fernandes will transition into a faculty role at the school and will step down as president, July 1, 2021.

“I have loved my time as president and I am proud of the things we have done together,” Fernandes said. “When I arrived, my top priorities were to increase student enrollment, revitalize our curricular and co-curricular endeavors, and take care of our residence halls in need of attention. We have made significant advancements in all of these areas, and many others.”

Guilford College said its invested millions in campus-wide facility enhancements to include restoration and renovation of its residence halls, dining center, Rachel’s Rose Cottage, Hege-Cox art complex, and women’s athletics locker rooms during Fernandes’ presidency.

“Those major improvement initiatives are all part of the newly launched Guilford Edge, a totally re-imagined educational experience focused on uncommon engagement in real-world learning. The sum of these efforts has led to growing interest in Guilford, evidenced by an 8% increase in new student enrollment for Fall 2019,” the school said in a press release.

“The board is grateful for President Fernandes' many contributions to Guilford College,” said Ed Winslow III, chair of Guilford’s Board of Trustees. “Jane’s tenure has been a period of progress and bold leadership.”

Guilford College said Fernandes says she will work closely with the board to help ensure a smooth and successful transition to new leadership.

“It is always hard to know when to leave a job you love, but I am confident that this is the right time for me, my family, and for Guilford,” Fernandes said. “It has been a great privilege to be a part of this community and to work with extraordinary faculty, dedicated staff, and promising students.”

