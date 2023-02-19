x
Guilford College Road closed after crash downs power lines

Guilford College Road is closed between Bridford Parkway and South Swing Road.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College Road is closed after a wreck downed power lines in Greensboro Sunday.

Both directions of Guilford College Road are closed between Bridford Parkway and South Swing Road.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

It is not known when the roads will reopen.

