50-year-old Guilford County man missing

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Police are searching for a Guilford County man who went missing on Tuesday, September 20, according to officials.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for 50-year-old Stuart Lee Carter.
Carter is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was las seen wearing blue jeans, black Champion shoes, a polo shirt, and an orange baseball hat,
He is known to visit Old Julian Road, Alamance Church Road, and Summit Avenue in Greensboro.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Carter is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.