50-year-old Guilford County man missing

Police say he was last seen on September 20.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Police are searching for a Guilford County man who went missing on Tuesday, September 20, according to officials.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for 50-year-old Stuart Lee Carter.

Carter is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was las seen wearing blue jeans, black Champion shoes, a polo shirt, and an orange baseball hat,

He is known to visit Old Julian Road, Alamance Church Road, and Summit Avenue in Greensboro.