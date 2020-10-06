Guilford County Department of Public Health said all patients must complete a virtual visit with StarMed before testing.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Department of Public Health and StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte announced Tuesday its giving free drive-thru COVID-19 tests.

Guilford County said free tests will be given at Greater First United Baptist Church in High Point.

“Partnerships with organizations such as StarMed help to increase community testing opportunities. This leads to quicker identification of positive cases and action to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community,” Guilford County said in a press release.

The church at 1409 Deep River Road will host drive-thru testing:

Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

