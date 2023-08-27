Guilford County Animal Services temporarily suspends Spay Neuter Voucher Program

GCAS said they hope to have the voucher program operational again by Sept. 15.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services announced on Facebook they are temporarily suspending the Spay Neuter Voucher Program, citing overwhelming demand as the reason.

GCAS said they will be making changes to the program in order to give more people the opportunity to obtain vouchers.

"Even with the voucher program success, the Guilford County Animal Shelter remains full. If everybody were to get their pets spayed or neutered, it will make a huge difference.," wrote GCAS.

