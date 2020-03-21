GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Animal Shelter temporarily served as a music venue for a great cause Saturday via Facebook live.

That's because the shelter put on a live musical performance featuring Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson to inspire the community to hopefully add a shelter animal to their family. The performance also featured adoptable pets ready and eager for a home.

"This performance is to inspire our community to connect with & consider shelter pets for their family," the Facebook post stated which was streamed live from Jessica's page and shared by the animal shelter.

The shelter says if you saw a pet on the livestream or via the animal shelter website that you are interested in, you can call 336-641-3401 to schedule an appointment to meet with your furry friend.

Guilford County Animal Services Thank you Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson for the great show! Staff and shelter animals loved it! #musciforshelterdogs #guilfordcountyanimalservice

