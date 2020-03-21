GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Animal Shelter temporarily served as a music venue for a great cause Saturday via Facebook live.
That's because the shelter put on a live musical performance featuring Jessica Mashburn and Evan Olson to inspire the community to hopefully add a shelter animal to their family. The performance also featured adoptable pets ready and eager for a home.
"This performance is to inspire our community to connect with & consider shelter pets for their family," the Facebook post stated which was streamed live from Jessica's page and shared by the animal shelter.
The shelter says if you saw a pet on the livestream or via the animal shelter website that you are interested in, you can call 336-641-3401 to schedule an appointment to meet with your furry friend.
Other Stories:
Graham man accused of raping, kidnapping ex-girlfriend arrested
Montgomery County reports first case of Coronavirus
Duke PG Tre Jones declares for 2020 NBA Draft