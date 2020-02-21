GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Smokey! A 1 1/2-year-old cattle dog at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. Smokey is very distinct because he has a marking on his back in the shape of a heart.

Smokey

Guilford County Animal Shelter

According to the shelter, Smokey loves to herd run and destroy all of his toys. Thursday he got the chance to destroy some snow instead.

We hope you enjoyed the snow Smokey, and continue to be the great dog you are!

Other stories:

LIVE BLOG | Snow hits the Triad! Road conditions, closings, and more

SCHOOL LIST | School closings and delays for Friday due to snow

Snow coming to an end in the Triad; Icy roads a concern tonight

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775