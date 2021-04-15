Guilford County approves $300M plan to help rebuild tornado affected schools plus several others

GCS Superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras, took to Twitter to share the news of schools being rebuilt.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners discussed Thursday night the $300 million school bond project ordinances, voters approved in November.

The money was reportedly enough to cover the first few items in the Guilford County School's Facilities Master Plan.

Judging from a tweet from Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras, Guilford County Schools is coming out great!

The county approved how the school district wants to use the money at the meeting.

The approval means two schools destroyed by a tornado three years ago, can be rebuilt and include Hampton/Peeler and Erwin Montessori.

It includes $33 million to build Hampton/Peeler and $8 million for Erwin Montessori.

On April 15, 2018, a tornado hit Greensboro at 5:07 p.m. destroying 3 @GCSchoolsNC. Tonight, 3 yrs later at 5:55 pm, the BOCC approved @GuilfordBOE's request to rebuild Hampton/Peeler & Erwin Montessori, and to build 7 new schools. It's been a long journey. TY Guilford County! pic.twitter.com/R2S0jJPEpH — Sharon L. Contreras, PhD (@scontrerasGCS) April 15, 2021