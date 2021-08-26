Guilford County approves mask mandate enforcement

Guilford County Commissioners voted 6 to 3 in favor of a policy to enforce the indoor mask mandate that's already been in place for the last two weeks.

However, with the approval, the mandate is now being enforced. County officials said education is key but violators could be fined. It will first be enforced with a warning. After that, it’s $50 per person and $300 for businesses not requiring masks. A second violation for businesses is $500, then $1,500 for a third violation.