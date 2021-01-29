Guilford County asking the state to send a minimum of 5,000 doses of vaccine each week for the next three weeks

Skip Alston, Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, wrote Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Cohen about the vaccine proposal.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Skip Alston, Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, wrote a letter to Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen Thursday asking them to send more vaccines to the area.

Alston is asking that the state send the Guilford County Public Health Department a minimum of 5,000 doses of vaccine each week for the next three weeks.

"Based upon our population size, increased rate of community spread, and given that we are a centrally located community with several high volume thoroughfares and an international airport where many other North Carolinians travel to and through daily for work and commerce, that the Guilford County Public Health Department be provided a minimum of 5,000 doses per week for the next three (3) weeks," Alston said.

In addition, he proposed more doses be given to Cone Health in order to fill the backlog they now have due to recently not receiving doses.

"Additionally, we ask that given the devastating impact to our supply chain last week with the notification that Cone Health received zero doses and were subsequently forced to cancel 10,400 appointments, they be provided an additional 5,000 doses directly, in order to timely process their backlog."

Lastly, Alston asked that Guilford County be considered for the next state-sponsored mega vaccination site.