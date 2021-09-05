Guilford County Association of Educators to hold press conference Sunday

Leaders are expected to discuss teacher, bus driver, and support staff shortages, as well as school renovation delays.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Association of Educators will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, the association plans to meet with parents and faith leaders to call on state lawmakers to pass a state budget that fully funds public schools.

Leaders are expected to discuss teacher, bus driver, and support staff shortages, as well as school renovation delays.

The press conference will be held at Smith High School on Holden Road. The meeting is set to start at 3 p.m.

You can watch it live in this story.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.