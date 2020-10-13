Guilford County Association of Educators plan to hold rally outside of Board of Education meeting

The Guilford County Association of Educators will rally for safer reentry outside of the meeting starting at 4 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Association of Educators (GCAE) will be holding a socialley distanced rally outside of the Guilford County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night from 4-6 p.m.

The employee organization advocated to remain in Plan C prior to the boards 5-4 vote approving phased reentry on September 24.

Plan C suggests that any in-person instruction would be voluntary, staggered, and resourced with proper equipment.

Though the board already voted in favor of Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras's recommendation, certain metrics still have to be met in order for students and staff to get back in classrooms. So the vote doesn't make it a done deal.

Therefore, the GCAE believes there is still room for advocacy.

The district, in conjunction with the Guilford County Department of Public Health said that the COVID-19 positive test rates must remain under 5% for 14 consecutive days in order for the kids to go back.

The GCAE believes for optimal safety, the metric should be 3%, not 5%.