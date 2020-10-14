'I have the literal receipts' | Guilford County Board of Education meeting gets heated Tuesday night

One school board member claimed that teachers don't have any, or enough cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. The district said that's not true.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, a discussion at the Guilford County Board of Education meeting became a 'he said, she said' debate, and a quite heated one at that.

Here is one example of an exchange between board member Byron Gladden and Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras:

"I don't need the attitude and the neck roll, getting an attitude is not an effective way to respond," Gladden said.

"I don't have an attitude, I want to be very clear," Dr. Contreras stated as Gladden continued to speak.

"Excuse me I'm speaking," she said.

But at the root of the tense back and forth, Gladden said teachers have legitimate concerns about not having enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.

He said he's received many emails about it.

"I'm getting too many complaints about the same thing, not everyone is lying," he stated.

"I don't care what was sent to you in an email, I have the literal receipts," Dr. Contreras responded.

She's referring to receipts and delivery confirmations of masks and cleaning supplies like wipes and hand sanitizer.

The district said the supplies have been delivered to schools, it could just boil down to a lack of communication.

"Maybe part of that concern isn't that the supplies aren't there but we have to make sure that teachers know they are there," Chief of Staff Nora Carr said. "Maybe there are some communication issues on the school side."

Dr. Contreras said if a teacher needs supplies, they need to reach out or else there's no way to rectify the situation.

"If there is something that's not there, we need more than 'Susie Q said it,' we need to know the room and what school you're talking about because then I'll fix it. I wont tolerate a teacher not having a safe working condition."