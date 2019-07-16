GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Elections will host an educational seminar about voter ID requirements.

The seminar is scheduled for Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m. in the Proctor Hall Auditorium on North Carolina A&T's campus.

Click here to find out when your county is hosting a Voter ID seminar.

Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo ID before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting. In 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.

The seminar will give information on voting options, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards, and residency requirements for voting.

State law requires each county's Board of Elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before September.

Guilford County Board of Elections will hold a second seminar sometime in August at the GTCC -- Jamestown location.

