Guilford County Board of Elections to hold meeting over school bond election complaint from ex-commissioner

Alan Branson filed an election protest accusing GCS, the Board of Education, and Guilford County of illegally using public funds to promote the latest school bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on the Guilford County schools bond referendum.

The Guilford County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting Tuesday about an election protest of the Guilford County Schools bond contest.

The protest is filed by former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson and accuses GCS, the Board of Commissioners, and the Guilford County Board of Education of "a violation of election law, irregularity, or misconduct sufficient to cast doubt on the apparent results of the election."

According to the election protest, public funds were illegally used to campaign for the $1.7 billion Guilford County bond referendum that voters passed in May. Branson is asking that the election result be overturned and a new election be ordered.

The $1.7 billion bond is part of a larger $2 billion effort to repair and replace schools across the district.

In the election protest, Branson accuses employees of the Guilford County Government and GCS of soliciting votes in support of the bond referendum via texts, emails, voicemails, and newsletters.

"Promoting a bond referendum and sales tax increase with public funds establishes an irregularity or impropriety that occurred to such an extent that it tainted the results of the entire election and casts serious doubt on the fairness of the election," reads the Election Protest.

Board of Election officials said the meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday is the first stage of a potential multi-stage process and will determine if the process moves forward. If the board finds there is probable cause, it will move to a full hearing at a later date. If the board dismisses the complaint, Branson can appeal to the North Carolina Board of Elections.