Guilford County breaks ground on new animal shelter

The new shelter can house up to 550 animals if needed.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Note: The above video is a previous report of Guilford County's design plan for the new shelter.

Attendance was limited to help with social distancing, but that didn't make this groundbreaking ceremony any less special.

Guilford County officials and Animal Services staff gathered at the new site of the Guilford County Animal Shelter to break ground for the project on Tuesday.

The new 33,000 square foot facility will replace the existing shelter buildings. The new shelter will have upgraded medical facilities, including a spay and neuter suite, surgery prep areas, an animal ICU, x-ray rooms, and much more.

While the old shelter held a capacity of 620 homeless pets, the new shelter will hold 550 animals if needed. County officials say this is by design to adjust to fluctuations in animal populations.

During the ceremony, commissioners commended Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega and staff for bringing change and reform to the animal shelter in recent years.

Chairman of the Board Jeff Phillips said, “We have spent these last few years carefully hiring and training some of the best animal welfare workers in the State. We have seen profound and positive changes in our shelter operations and community relationships since Mr. Ortega has joined our team. It has been 70 years since this community has invested significantly in the welfare of our unwanted, neglected, and abused animals and I am honored to serve as a member of the Board who made this a priority for our community.”