GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has a meeting scheduled on Thursday December 5.

One of the requested actions on the agenda is 'reallocation of unexpected funds.'

The agenda shows a request for millions of allocated funds to support raises for GCS bus drivers and employees who make less than $15 dollars per hour.

The agenda reads:

Approve a budget ordinance amendment increasing the General Fund

transfer to the School Capital Outlay Fund (Guilford County Public

Schools) by $2,500,000, increase the Guilford County Human Resources FY 2019-20 budget by $1,000,000 and increase the FY 2019-20 allocation to Guilford County Public Schools by $1,500,000 to support funding increases for Guilford County employees and Guilford County Public Schools Bus Drivers with salaries less than $15 per hour. Authorize staff to take any and all necessary steps to complete associated capital project and budget ordinance amendments.

This request for action comes following private meetings between school leaders, county commissioners, state leaders, and GCS bus drivers. The meetings were held in response to a planned bus driver 'walkout for wages.'

The walkout, which was supposed to take place on November 25 and November 26, never happened because a 'resolution was reached,' according to one bus driver Joshua Graham.

Last week, Graham said that resolution did not include a raise, but compensation in other forms like increased bonuses.

Based on the County Commissioners agenda, raises are now being considered.

