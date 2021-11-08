'I think that the mandate is necessary' | Guilford County citizens react to reinstated indoor mask rule

The mandate goes into effect Friday, August 13 at 5 p.m. Health leaders hope for more vaccinations and a lower positivity rate before removing it.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Starting Friday at 5 p.m. in cities and towns, plus all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Guilford County, an indoor mask mandate will take effect. It applies to bars, stores, offices - anywhere the public gathers.

Guilford County Commissioners acting as the Board of Health approved the measure on Tuesday afternoon, giving businesses three days to adjust to the rule.

Reverting back to masking rules isn't ideal. Amid some feelings of frustration, several people told WFMY News 2 that if this is what it takes to get out of the pandemic, they will deal with the inconvenience.

"I think that the mask mandate is necessary. I think it is great that we are starting early, because why should we wait until the last minute to go ahead and prepare?" said Josh Sauls, "I think sometimes it's not about people controlling you. It's about people wanting you to be safe."

"Absolutely in favor," said Tracy Gathings, "I don't think the vaccination rates are high enough to take masks off yet, and especially with our children going back to school, it's very important for us adults to come take the lead and take the charge on that...I am hopeful that most that most of our community and business leaders are conscientious enough to know that it’s needed."

There's hope this will be a temporary mandate. Leaders say they'll reevaluate along the way, hoping for more vaccinations and a lower positivity rate before removing the mandate.

Vintage to Vogue owner Jennifer Graf welcomes the decision - saying she's glad she didn't have to make it herself.