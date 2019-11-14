GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools says the cold snap has come at a bad time for several of their schools.

According to a district spokesperson, about a dozen schools are dealing with some form of heating issues.

At the time of this article, Oak Ridge Elementary did not have heat. But we were told that it should be fixed by 1:30 p.m.

GCS said Rankin Elementary has a few classrooms that also don't have heat, and maintenance crews are working on the problem now.

A district spokesperson says when there are heat issues in a room, students are sent to different classrooms with heat or heaters until the problem is fixed.

