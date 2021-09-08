Guilford County commission chair discusses next steps for COVID-19 protocol with other area leaders

Mayors, commissioners and health experts talked about whether a countywide mask mandate was necessary as cases rise statewide.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners made no decision on whether to enforce a countywide mask mandate after an emergency management meeting Monday.

Commission Chair Skip Alston called the meeting to discuss how to fight the newest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic with other area leaders.

Alston told WFMY News 2 over the weekend he planned to call for a countywide mask mandate and possibly a vaccination requirement for county employees.

Monday many people were wearing or carrying masks with them in downtown Greensboro. Most people said they agreed with a mask mandate.

We've got to do what we can to get rid of the COVID virus that's surging and it's just going to get more variants if we don't get it under control," Sarah Gribbin said.

" This is a public health issue not just necessarily a personal health issue. The only way that we're going to get through this and not put up with another year of it is if we all come together," Keondra Bailey said.

A few people said they were against a new mask mandate, but refused to go on camera.

Chairman Alston said county commissioners were presented with data on cases and rising hospitalizations during the meeting. Mayors and health experts from around the county also attended.

Alston said the board will review the data and make a decision on whether to require masks as a public health board, not as commissioners.