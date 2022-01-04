Guilford County Commissioner Chair Skip Alston to hold press conference Tuesday

The goal of the press conference is to address the county’s sharp increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioner Chair Skip Alston is set to hold a press conference Tuesday to address COVID-19.

According to county officials, the goal of the press conference is to address the county’s sharp increase in COVID cases.

Officials said Alston will also address the potential impact on countywide resources and give an update on a recent meeting with local mayors and public health professionals.

The meeting is set for 3 p.m.

Alston told WFMY this past Sunday, he's worried, with the fourteen-day positivity rate having grown to 19.1%, compared to the 4.2% it was back on November 15th when the county’s mask mandate was lifted.

He said over 800 people have gotten the virus last week alone.