Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch announces resignation

Commissioner James Upchurch's resignation will be effective midnight Oct. 2.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch announced his resignation from his position representing the County's 6th District, effective midnight October 2, 2023.

Commissioner Upchurch shared with the county that he has accepted an opportunity in another state and will no longer be able to complete his term as Commissioner.

"It has been an honor to represent my hometown as their County Commissioner and be a part of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners," Upchurch said. "When I ran for office, I made a commitment to make our county more transparent, support our schools, establish a livable wage for our county employees, and create an environment that supported High Point."

Upchurch says that he is proud of the things that he was able to accomplish during his time on the board. This board has accomplished a lot together.

Chairman of the Board, Melvin "Skip" Alston wishes Upchurch all the best in his new role.

The Board of Commissioners will hold its next regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 5 with only 8 active members.

