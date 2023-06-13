Guilford County commissioners clear up confusion about future use of former Erwin Montessori site

The former school was severely damaged in the 2018 Greensboro tornado. The county took over the site and is now working on plans for its future.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County leaders are trying to set the record straight over the future of the former Erwin Montessori school.

At a meeting Tuesday night, they tried to clarify their positions involving the old school that was heavily damaged in a tornado in 2018.

Commission Chair Skip Alston cleared up misconceptions that the county plans to use the building as a homeless shelter.

County leaders say they're looking at a separate site that would act more as a homeless shelter - but some are still skeptical.

The county says it's still working to finalize the concept for the former school.

