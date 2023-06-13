Guilford County commissioners clear up confusion about future use of former Erwin Montessori site

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County leaders are trying to set the record straight over the future of the former Erwin Montessori school.
At a meeting Tuesday night, they tried to clarify their positions involving the old school that was heavily damaged in a tornado in 2018.
Commission Chair Skip Alston cleared up misconceptions that the county plans to use the building as a homeless shelter.
County leaders say they're looking at a separate site that would act more as a homeless shelter - but some are still skeptical.
The county says it's still working to finalize the concept for the former school.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.