Guilford County Commissioners approve adding $1.7 billion school bond referendum to March ballot

Guilford County Commissioners passed the motion in a 7-2 vote to add the bond package to the ballot.

The $1.7 billion school bond referendum will be added to the ballot next March for voters to decide.

“This is a down payment on the neglect in the schools,” Guilford County Commission Chairman Skip Alston said.

The $1.7 billion bond is part of a larger $2 billion plan to fix run-down facilities in Guilford County Schools, including rebuilding 22 schools and fully renovating 19 others. Voters already approved a $300 million bond to build eight new school buildings.

“It is a big number but if we continue to piecemeal the problem little by little we are going to continue chasing our tails,” said Guilford County Commissioner Carly Cooke.

Earlier this week, Alston and Cooke toured Page High to get an understanding of the conditions of Guilford County Schools.

Alston plans to visit each of the schools on the bond referendum every Wednesday.

Commissioners Weigh-In