Guilford County Commissioners approve measure to end mask mandate effective immediately

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to end the mask mandate effective immediately.

The move comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged school districts and local governments to lift mask mandates earlier in the day. Cooper is encouraging school districts to end their mask mandates and hopes districts will work towards voluntary masking by March 7.

Health officials said the majority of North Carolinians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are those who have not been vaccinated.

"This (ending mask mandates in schools) has been a topic of discussion as well as steps we are working to get people vaccinated," Cooper said. "It is the unvaccinated who are experiencing the vast majority of COVID deaths. We have learned how to protect ourselves and each other from serious illness due to COVID. Now we take a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life."

He said the March 7 recommendation date gives people time to get vaccinated and assess exactly what to do to keep people protected from COVID-19 within their community.

Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann gave an update Thursday night during the Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting about COVID cases in the county. She said the county positivity rate is back down to what we were seeing in December, before the omicron wave.

Dr. Cynthia Snider with Cone Health said the conditions are improving but the hospital continues to see 4 - 7 deaths a day from COVID-19. Michael DeWitt also with Cone Health said Emergency Room visits for COVID-19 symptoms are decreasing but it's still at similar levels to what they saw during the delta wave. Their estimates believe hospitalizations are likely to keep declining through March.