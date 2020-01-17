GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners approved several items on their agenda Thursday.

One of the items involved bringing the Guilford County and Greensboro City workers together and an $8-million fire station with EMS workers in house.

First responders have currently been working out of a facility, built-in 1973. During Thursday's meeting commissioners said they were proud to give those workers a new space. The new building will be located on Gatewood Avenue.

The board also approved a $19-million bond for a new school in Summerfield, called Revolution Academy. The new charter school on Oak Ridge Road will open in the fall. County commissioners said the bond won't cost taxpayers any money.

RELATED: Syngenta incentives approved by Greensboro City, Guilford County Commissioners

Other stories:

64-year-old man dies following car crash in Greensboro: Police

USPS to unveil Arnold Palmer Forever Stamp in March

'I screamed at him, stop!' Mother concerned after driver almost hits school bus, her daughter





