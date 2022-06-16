Guilford County Commissioners approve budget for 2023 Fiscal Year

The county manager proposed an $855 million budget with a general fund total of $777 million back on May 19.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners approved the county budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

County leaders said back in May the budget expands investments in public education, funds major school facility capital needs, helps the county meet additional demands for service, and addresses staffing concerns.

Current budget recommendations include:

Increasing the operating budget allocation to Guilford County Schools by 3.2 million for a total operating and capital allocation of $254,810,398.

The $3.2 million increase is said by county officials to be used to boost supplement pay for principals and assistant principals.

Increase department budgets by a total of $2 million to provide a five percent county 401(k) contribution, with no required match, to all non-sworn benefit eligible employees (eligible sworn law enforcement positions already receive a 5% contribution)

Increase department budgets by a total of $550,000 to reinstate longevity pay for employees hired after July 1, 2011 and direct staff to bring back necessary changes to County regulations. Payments in Fiscal Year 2023 and forward will be based on where employees fall within the current longevity structure based on eligible years of service.

$10 million for school capital outlay, a $6 million increase over FY2022, to address on-going school capital maintenance.

$19.7 million for Guilford Technical Community College, a $1.6 million increase over the 2022 fiscal year for operating and capital needs.

550 million for future education capital needs based on the $1.7 billion voter approved bond referendum passed on May 17 2022. This $50 million increase Will begin to fund Guilford County School's known facility needs to implement the school capital master plan. The county intends to provide a $50 million annual investment for education capital needs moving forward.

51 new positions in county government to serve families, veterans, and people with behavioral health needs, and to improve timely inspections and prepare for major economic development opportunities.

Many positions are partially or fully funded by federal and/or state dollars. In total, the county has about 5.3 positions for every 1,000 residents.

The adopted budget keeps the county's property tax rate even at 0.7305 cents per $100 of assessed property value. Following reappraisal at the median home value, a homeowner will pay an extra $418 per year or $35 per month in general property tax.

The board also approved allocating $98,000 from the county's $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand an eviction court clinic that supports people facing an eviction to two days per week in both High Point and Greensboro and to improve landlord engagement.

Fiscal Year 2023 begins July 1 this year and runs through June 30 next year.