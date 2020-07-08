x
Guilford County Commissioners approve incentives for furniture manufacturing company

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of incentives to bring a new manufacturing company to Guilford County, according to officials.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the incentive for Prepac Manufacturing, Ltd.

If Prepac decides on Guilford County, the furniture manufacturer would bring 201 new jobs to the area.

Officials said estimated salaries for incoming jobs are around $45,000 a year.

As of right now, there's a possibility the company will make its way to the Triad, but there is no guarantee yet.

According to officials, commissioners should hear a decision from the company within the next two weeks as to whether they’ve chosen Guilford County for expansion.

