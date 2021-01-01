Guilford County Courthouse in High Point CLOSED for first week of January

The Guilford County Courthouse will be closed for the first week of January, citing an incident that happened during building repairs.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Guilford County Courthouse in High Point, North Carolina is closed the first week of January due to an issue with building repairs, officials announced Thursday.

The courthouse will reopen Jan. 11, 2021, county officials said.

The building closed after something went wrong during repairs of the building's water system, officials said. The Guilford County Courthouse had been having problems with the pressurized water lines used in the fire sprinkler system after one of the lines ruptured, officials said.

A fire sprinkler system that does not work properly is a safety hazard for county employees, according to the Guilford County Fire Marshall’s Office.

“It is Guilford County’s highest priority to ensure the safety and security of our staff and the public who utilize this building to conduct business daily,” Interim County Manager Robin Keller said. "County and Court personnel responded immediately and are well underway to get the building fully operational as soon as possible.”

Water mitigation experts working with contractors on the courthouse are optimistic the building will be open by mid-week.