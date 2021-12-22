'We continue to be concerned' | Guilford County seeing COVID-19 increase ahead of the holidays

Over the past two weeks, 9.4% of COVID-19 tests in Guilford County have come back positive. County health leaders say a post-holiday surge could be coming.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County health leaders say they have seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

The 14-day test positivity rate for the county is 9.4%, the highest in some time, according to public health director Iulia Vann. On Monday, December 20, the daily test positivity rate was 15.9%, the highest since January 8, 2021. The county is seeing about 170 new cases daily and hospitalizations have increased as well.

"We continue to be concerned because we know that there’s going to be a surge coming after the holidays and we do not want that to lead to additional deaths and disability in our community but also we do not want to overwhelm the healthcare systems," said Vann.

Guilford County is still an area of high COVID-19 transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the numbers are concerning to officials, they stressed that the county is not in the same place as at the very beginning of the pandemic.

"We have several different tools in our toolbox that we did not have at the beginning of the pandemic, in the middle, or even at the beginning of the year,"

Vann said.

One of those tools is the vaccine. Right now, 62% of people five and older have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the county.

"It’s good, but we need to do better," said Vann on the county's vaccine rate. "If it is possible that you can still get COVID-19 after you’re fully vaccinated, a very small chance, it is (less) ess likely that you were going to get serious disease and get hospitalized."

New treatments for COVID-19 are also now available, along with a variety of testing options.

"We are definitely moving forward so we have so much more to work with we have so much more knowledge and so many more pieces of information that we are able to come together to help us move through the pandemic and get out of the pandemic," said Vann.

Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston agrees that the county is in a better place this time around.

"We figured that (this) was going to happen so we are cautiously alarmed but we’re looking at it and we think things are probably going to level off after the holidays," Alston said.

Alston said the Board of Commissioners plans to meet in January after the holidays and talk with health officials about what measures could be taken.